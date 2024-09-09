Everything to know about the new iPhone 16, AirPods and Apple's AI features

Apple unveiled a host of new offerings for customers Monday — including its latest iterations of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple has struggled with iPhone sales of late, which generate most of the company's revenue. In May, Apple reported a steep quarterly decline in its iPhone sales, marking the biggest drop in iPhone sales since the height of the company's pandemic-fueled production delays.

These latest offerings, including more details on its Apple Intelligence program, are a push by Apple to strengthen the company financially and to signal to consumers its heavy investment in artificial intelligence.

Most items will be in stores starting on Sept. 20. Here's a full list of what Apple rolled out on Monday:

Juliana Yamada/AP / FR172114 AP / FR172114 AP The Apple iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters on Monday in Cupertino, Calif.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The new phones have enhanced camera settings, a larger battery, new colors and a faster processor, the company announced. The iPhone 16 variations are Apple's first iPhones purposely built for Apple Intelligence, the company's AI system. The iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 6.9 inches, which Apple says is its largest display so far.

The phones will be available for preorder beginning on Friday and available starting Sept. 20.

The phones feature a physical camera control button, placed on the side of the phone, which Apple says allows users a one-click option to open the camera, take a photo, and start recording.

By clicking and holding the camera button, users can take a photo of a restaurant and get info or point the camera at a dog to learn its breed, Apple said.

The 16 Pro also allows for videos to be recorded in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second and for better audio recording capabilities, the company said.

More on its AI

Apple has generally been viewed as slow when it comes to the AI races, especially compared to competitors OpenAI, Google and Microsoft.

But now, its iPhone 16 varieties are equipped with what it calls Apple Intelligence.

Siri and Writing Tools will use the AI features, which are integrated with ChatGPT — giving users the ability to rewrite, fix grammar and summarize texts, notes and emails, Apple said.

The AI tools allow for people to create their own AI images, alter old photos or search for a hard-to-find image in an album by typing a description.

Apple Intelligence will roll out next month — only in U.S. English — with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features to be added on later.

Juliana Yamada / AP / AP AirPods are displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters on Monday in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple Watch and AirPods

It's been nearly 10 years since Apple launched the very first iteration of its smartwatch. The company unveiled its newest — and slimmest — one yet Monday. Apple Watch Series 10 also offers the biggest display to date, the company said.

Apple unveiled new models and promised a more comfortable design for its AirPods: AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with what it calls active noise cancellation.

The AirPods Max come in more colors and offer a USB-C charging outlet.

It's the rollout out of the AirPods Pro 2 ($249) that offer a heavy promise to users: the first "end-to-end hearing health experience."

The company says that means they offer hearing protection, a hearing test and hearing aid feature. But the hearing test and hearing aid features are still awaiting authorization from global health authorities.

Copyright 2024 NPR