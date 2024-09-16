© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

These states will decide the election. We went to all of them to talk to voters

By NPR Staff
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:28 PM EDT

Just a handful of states will decide the 2024 presidential election.

NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered traveled to six of these states to speak to voters and explore the issues that matter most to them – and gauge how these states are likely to swing in 2024.

Loading...

» Listen on Morning Edition // Find your local station «

» Listen on All Things Considered // Find your local station «

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff