Photos: Los Angeles wildfires threaten lives, homes and cultural landmarks

Live streams through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands are currently not working. This should not be affecting stream delivery through Apple voice, and TuneIn and iHeartRadio should still work on Google Assistant and Alexa devices during this outage.
Firefighters in Los Angeles hope to make progress against several wildfires that have destroyed more than 2,000 structures.
The Palisades, the Eaton and the Hurst fires have also killed at least 5 people. A new fire has erupted in Hollywood Hills.The fires have been so overwhelming that L.A. fire authorities don't have enough crew to cope.
West of Los Angeles, the fire hydrants went dry early yesterday morning as fire crews battles the Palisades fire.