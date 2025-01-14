No such thing as a free toilet: Starbucks reverses open bathroom policy

Starbucks has introduced a policy that will require people to make a purchase if they want to hang out in their cafes or use the restroom. It's part of a strategy that the new CEO hopes customers will welcome at a time of declining profits.

The chain says its new code of conduct "is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that our spaces — including our cafes, patios and restrooms — are for use by customers and partners."

3 things to know:

This comes as a reversal of a 2018 open-door bathroom policy that was implemented by the company after two Black men, who had not ordered anything, were arrested at a Philadelphia location while waiting for a business meeting.

It's among the changes new CEO Brian Niccol has made in an attempt to turn around the coffee giant's lackluster performance with sales steadily falling for months. His other priorities include faster drink turnarounds and a simpler menu.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the policy will be implemented later this month at the more than 11,000 Starbucks stores in North America, and will require a three hour training session for staff.

Finding public toilets can be a struggle

It will no doubt come as a hurdle for people who may need to rely on public bathrooms more heavily than others, like those with special medical needs or pregnant people. This has been a longstanding issue for people in the U.S., and has inspired entire Instagram accounts to help people find accessible bathrooms in New York City.

The loss of third places

Starbucks leaders say they want the coffeehouse to be a "third place" — not work, not home — where people can meet and construct a sense of community. Americans have seen a decline in these spaces over the years, and especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. And as WBUR reported last year, rebuilding them is essential to our wellbeing and happiness.

