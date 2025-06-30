Republican Sen. Ron Johnson 'satisfied' with Trump's bill after initial opposition

Updated July 1, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he voted to advance President Trump's tax and spending bill after being "satisfied" with President Trump's commitment to reduce federal spending.

Johnson, who originally voted no, cast the deciding vote late Saturday to advance debate on the nearly 1,000-page bill that includes $4 trillion in tax cuts, changes to Medicaid and expanded work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP

In an interview with Morning Edition, Johnson said he discussed spending levels with Trump and his staff and that they are "committed" to getting federal spending back to a "reasonable pre-pandemic" level.

Johnson criticized the $1.9 trillion average annual deficit during former President Joe Biden's time in office, according to the Treasury Department, which included increased spending in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

"I can't accept that as the new normal. I realize we can't do it all in one bill, not even close," Johnson said.

When asked if he would vote yes on the final version of the bill, Johnson said he was ready to proceed and see how the amendment process would go through Monday. The Senate is voting on a large number of amendments to what Republicans have dubbed the "big, beautiful bill."

President Trump's signature domestic policy bill has come under intense scrutiny by Democrats and some Republicans, who worry that cuts to Medicaid spending and new work requirements for the program will lead to millions becoming uninsured and states picking up the tab for lost federal dollars.

One GOP senator – Thom Tillis of North Carolina – announced Sunday he would not run for reelection after deciding to oppose the bill, citing concerns that his state will be forced to spend upwards of $30 billion if the Medicaid changes are approved.

Johnson said Republicans would work to preserve "traditional" Medicaid, aimed at helping children, women, low income families and other vulnerable populations. But he wants the Senate to limit dollars paid to states for money they spend on "childless, single, working-age, capable" adults – a formula he feels amounts to "legalized fraud."

States currently receive a 90% match from the federal government for dollars spent on adults who were made eligible for Medicaid under an expansion of the program passed as part of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

"They're rolling in the dough coming from the federal government. And again, we can't afford it," Johnson said. He added that he supports an amendment proposed by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., which would end the federal government's 90% cost share for those ACA enrollees by 2030.

"Just stop adding people to that roll," Johnson said. "They can go under traditional Medicaid, if states want to have coverage for single adults."

This digital story was edited by Kelley Dickens. The radio version was edited by Arezou Rezvani.

