On-Air Host & Producer – Weekend Shift

Joining a team dedicated to delivering independent, trusted journalism and quality programming, the On-Air Host & Producer will maintain the highest standards of excellence through exemplary journalistic integrity and professional on-air delivery. This position will contribute to our daily news reporting by covering breaking stories, writing, editing, and producing long- and short form pieces. In addition to hosting, this position is responsible assisting other hosts with production, coordinating interviews, scheduling guests, editing, and connecting with our audience at events or online and through social media.

Our top priority is to deliver news and content that people can trust. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we continue to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

The schedule for this position is currently:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm;

Saturdays and Sundays, 4:00 am – 12:30 pm.

Job Requirements : Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Experienced journalist with at least two years’ professional experience in journalism, news production, interviewing, and covering breaking news; experienced radio host with at least 1 – 2 years of experience hosting in a professional work environment, public media market preferred. Must work weekends and early mornings with availability for on-call shifts to fill in as a substitute host/producer. A valid driver’s license is required. Familiarity with Maine and regional issues preferred.

COVID-19 Impact : The On-Air Host & Producer will work on-site shifts in our Portland Studio. Safety policies and protocols with increased protective measures have been implemented. Training for this role will require some work in a shared studio space in compliance with safety plans and protocols. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online by submitting a cover letter and resume; candidates will be contacted with specific audio file instructions and requirements by Sunday, June 13, 2021:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

-Equal Opportunity Employer-