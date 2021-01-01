Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Opera Maine's production of The Elixir of Love.

The Elixir of Love combines Donizetti’s exuberant music with a joyful story, under the direction of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn, in which true love is revealed – with a little help from a mysterious merchant of magic potions. The Elixir of Love will be performed live at Merrill Auditorium on July 28 and 30 at 7:30 pm.

Because of covid safety considerations, the opera will be modified and presented without intermission. Maestro Israel Gursky will conduct a superb cast of singers and an Opera Maine orchestra of sixteen select musicians. Nicolás Alberto Dosman will be chorus master.