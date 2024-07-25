Opera Maine: Aida

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Opera Maine’s production of Aida. Aida is Verdi’s tragic opera set in Ancient Egypt during the reign of the pharaohs - a story of love and betrayal told through Verdi’s powerful music.

Aida will be performed by world-class singers and the Opera Maine Orchestra and Chorus at Merrill Auditorium on July 25th and 28th .

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event, please use the code MAINEPUBLIC.