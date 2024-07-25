© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Opera Maine: Aida

Merrill Auditorium
July 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm
July 28, 2024, at 2:30 pm
operamaine.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Opera Maine’s production of Aida: July 25 and 28.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Opera Maine’s production of Aida. Aida is Verdi’s tragic opera set in Ancient Egypt during the reign of the pharaohs - a story of love and betrayal told through Verdi’s powerful music.

Aida will be performed by world-class singers and the Opera Maine Orchestra and Chorus at Merrill Auditorium on July 25th and 28th .

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event, please use the code MAINEPUBLIC.