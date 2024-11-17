© 2024 Maine Public

Opera Meets the Mighty Kotzschmar

November 17, 2024
Merrill Auditorium in Portland

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Opera meets the Mighty Kotzschmar, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ.

Join Municipal Organist James Kennerly as he is accompanied by solo vocalists and the Choral Art Masterworks in a performance blending opera and the sounds of the Kotzschmar organ.

The performance will be held at Merrill Auditorium on Sunday, November 17th at 2:30 pm.