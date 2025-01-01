© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Over the North of Maine

Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., February 13 at 9:30 pm
Fri., February 14 at 1:30 am
Sat., February 15 at 2:30 pm
Over the North of Maine Title Card

Spectacular aerial views of Northern Maine.

This film was produced by Jeff Dobbs.