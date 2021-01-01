Over the South Coast of Maine

Take another aerial tour of Maine with Dobbs Productions, and this time it's the South Coast of Maine. Beginning with the Piscataquis River in Kittery wind your way along the southern coast of Maine, all the way up Portland Harbor and Casco Bay.

Unlike the Downeast Acadia Region, which is mainly rocky coast with short stretches of sand here and there, the south coast is a ribbon of sandy beaches dotted with intermittent outcroppings and tidal estuaries. Enjoy this leisurely flight from Kittery to Portland set to a uplifting musical score. Soar over Kittery Harbor, and the Beaches of York, Wells and Ogunquit. Perkins Cove, Nubble Light, Kennebunkport, Cape Porpoise, Goose Rocks, Fortune Rocks, Biddeford Pool, and Wood Island Light will all pass under your nose. Look down upon Old Orchard Beach, brimming with bathers on a hot August afternoon. The flight plan continues over Pine Point and on to Portland Head Light and everything in between. A low pass over Portland Harbor concludes your bird's eye view of the South Coast.

