Paddle for Public Media Fundraiser

Ready for a fundraiser that’s a bit out of the ordinary? Introducing Maine Public’s inaugural Paddle for Public Media fundraising event!

We’ve decided to wrap everyone’s love for Maine Public, the pickleball craze, and some good old fun together into a single day of drop-in play action. What could be more fun than meeting new pickleball players and hitting it around for your favorite station?

SESSION ONE:

9:00 am to Noon

Drop-in play – get paired up with players of similar skill levels

Demos and hints and tips from Glenn Jordan

SESSION TWO:

Noon to 3:00 pm

Drop-in play – get paired up with players of similar skill levels

Demos and hints and tips from Glenn Jordan

To attend this event, fill out the registration form here. The deadline to register is Friday, August 18.

The fee to participate is $100 per person with proceeds going to support all the programs you love on Maine Public Radio, Maine Public Classical, and Maine Public Television.

All attendees will score a Paddle for Public Media t-shirt to commemorate their experience.

