Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks.

Passion for Snow

Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., February 6 at 9:00 pm
Fri., February 7 at 1:00 am
Sat., February 8 at 2:00 pm
Passion for Snow

Passion for Snow highlights the role of people from Dartmouth College, Hanover NH and Northern New England in developing all aspects of the modern ski industry since 1910, including initiating early alpine ski racing to leading the 10th Mountain Division in WWII to creating the Olympics, most ski resorts and all aspects of the greater ski industry.

This film was produced by Rick Moulton and Stephen L. Waterhouse.