Passion in a Pandemic: Making Opera at Hanover High School

A former opera singer and celebrated Italian conductor teaches opera to rural high school students in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

This heartfelt documentary captures an opera program implemented at a high school in New Hampshire during the Covid pandemic. The program was adopted to inspire, support and connect students to each other during a stressful and alienating time, while preparing them to participate in a concert that featured well-known pieces from the operatic repertoire. Although the music program is the main focus of the film, it is very much a coming of age story, in which the students discuss their relationship to music, share their dreams and ambitions, and open up about their mental health and the effects of emotional fallout from the pandemic.