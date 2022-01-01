Penobscot Theatre Company presents "Tell Me on a Sunday"
January 6 - 23, 2022
Bangor Opera House
Bangor Opera House
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Penobscot Theatre Company's production of Tell Me on a Sunday.
This one-act musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of a girl from Muswell Hill, England who travels to the United States looking for romance. Her misadventures lead her from New York City to Hollywood and then back to Manhattan.
Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event.