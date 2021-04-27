Cindy HanMaine Calling Producer
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Her broadcast work has included doing radio news in college and in Taiwan, as well as reporting for a TV public affairs program at WQED in Pittsburgh. Cindy began working as a volunteer with Maine Public Radio’s call-in show Maine Calling when it first went on the air and stuck around until she came on board as a full-time producer in 2018. She is thrilled to be a part of a program that helps inform, engage and connect people across Maine—and beyond.
Before moving to Maine with her husband, three kids and dog Otto, Cindy lived in many different places, growing up in Ohio and Maryland, and later living in New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, and Maryland again.
Outdoors experts share tips and advice on how to enjoy Maine's great outdoors safely this season.
Understanding Labels: The Terms We Use to Describe Groups of People & How These Evolve To Reflect Societal ValuesTerms and labels to describe people based on categories such as race or sexual identity change over time. We'll discuss the current terms and why they have come to be.
Medical experts discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, vaccine safety & skepticism, and how Maine is faring with vaccine distribution and Covid-19 transmission.
We discuss the ways in which tribal communities are inordinately affected by climate change, what that looks like in Maine—and what is being done about it.
The horror over the killing of several Asian women in Georgia has called attention to the anti-Asian violence and discrimination happening all over the…
The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges that women face in the workforce, from balancing childcare and job duties, to career advancement and more. We…
Maine’s CDC director returns to discuss the latest on vaccinations, infection rates, and state efforts to continue to bend the curve.Nirav Shah, director,…
This show is part of our ongoing exploration of the use of language, and how it reflects our changing world.How we use punctuation is surprisingly…
One year into the pandemic, we take stock of the effects this global crisis has had on individuals and society. We talk with an anthropologist and a…
Cancer care throughout the state has been affected by the pandemic. We’ll discuss the prevalence of different kinds of cancer, guidance for prevention and…