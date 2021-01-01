Clare E. Hannan

Clare is appreciated for her ability to balance strategic vision with fiscally responsible planning and execution. She is an operations and finance manager with over 25 years comprehensive experience in non-profit and for-profit environments. Clare has a broad background in financial management, human resource management, benefits administration, project and facilities management and contract negotiation.

Clare is a native Mainer from Bangor, who originally had intentions to settle out-of-state, but got to Portland and decided to call it home. She received her BA in Speech Communication from University of Maine, and her MBA from Boston University. Prior to working with Maine Public, Clare was Director of Finance and Operations at Portland Public Library. During her 17-year tenure there she served on the Building Committee and was Project Manager for its renovation, completed in 2010, and the largest jointly funded public/private project in Portland’s history to date.

Her community service includes six years on the Board of Goodwill Industries of Northern New England, and involvement in parent-teacher organizations at Longfellow Elementary, Lincoln Middle and Portland High Schools.

In addition to her professional experience in finance and operations, Clare enjoys the performing arts, having spent time in dance studios both training and teaching in Central and Southern Maine. She has a keen appreciation for visual arts, particularly photography of architecture, landscapes and people. She truly enjoys working in public media, which integrates many of her passions.

Clare lives with her husband and son near Casco Bay in Portland.