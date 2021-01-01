Jaclyn Mandrake

Jaclyn joined Maine Public as the Human Resources Director in 2017. She partners with the leadership team to support Maine Public’s strategic plan, drive employee programs and initiatives that align with the organization’s mission and values, and foster a culture of respect for community, teams, and culture.

Jaclyn has an extensive background in Human Resources leadership, and joined Maine Public after a five-year tenure as Director of Human Resources with the Town of Scarborough, Maine. As chief human resource leader for the municipality, she fostered an environment conducive to diversity and inclusion, developed and implemented the Town’s first merit-based compensation program, and directed collective bargaining strategies for three units. Prior to her work in Scarborough, she served as Director of Human Resources with HealthTrust, Local Government Center in New Hampshire. Before relocating to Maine, she lived in New York City and worked in Compensation and Human Resources at Pace University and Columbia University.

Jaclyn received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Sweet Briar College in Virginia, and her J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law. While attending law school, Jaclyn studied employment law, contracts, and worked for Stonewall Kitchen in York, Maine. She was admitted to the Maine State Bar Association in 2010.