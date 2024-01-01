Jessica Miller is a Radio Operations Announcer at Maine Public Radio. She's been working in audio for over a decade, producing podcasts and broadcasts for WNYC, Slate, PRX, and more. Maine listeners may have heard her previous work on the 2017 national call-in show Indivisible, as well as the NPR game show Ask Me Another. She holds awards from PRNDI and the New York Press Club. She was also part of the 2019 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia award-winning team behind the podcast Caught. She first came to Portland as a student at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in 2012 and is so glad to be making radio in Maine again.