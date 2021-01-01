John Keimel is the Radio Operations Director at Maine Public, making sure that the people or the computers that run Maine Public's radio networks and In Tune stream run as correctly as possible. John's background in technology helps with his ability to have the computers do "stupid automation tricks" and he credits leadership skills learned in the Boy Scouts of America with his management of the radio operations staff. In his time off, John enjoys camping, hiking, mushroom foraging, and customizing his Honda Element.