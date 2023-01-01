kbudion@mainepublic.org

Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.

After growing up in Minnesota, Kaitlyn moved to Boston to attend college at Northeastern University, where she studied journalism. In Boston she reported for Somerville Media Center, the Massachusetts State House News Service, News@Northeastern, the GroundTruth Project and more. She moved to Maine in 2021, reporting for the Morning Sentinel, where she covered local government and PFAS contamination in central Maine.