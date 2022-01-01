Keji Akinmoladun

Keji grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in Mass Media Multimedia Journalism. During her time at Northwest Missouri State (or NWMSU), Keji joined the public radio station KXCV/KRNW as an on-air announcer in 2018. Keji also co-founded a radio show called Konfessions with a colleague in 2018. She interned at Cumulus Media in Mission, KS. Here at Maine Public Radio, Keji is a Radio Operations Announcer and Producer. In her free time, she enjoys going on long walks with her dog Bella and exploring Maine. Although Keji is in New England, she will always be a Royals and Chiefs fan.