Mark Vogelzang came to Maine Public in January of 2012. The independent, non-profit organization has an annual operating budget of $14 million and over 50,000 annual individual contributors, hundreds of business supporters, as well as annual appropriation from the State of Maine and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Maine Public operates five TV stations and fourteen radio stations, including the Maine Public Classical channel with seven FM stations, and a PBSKids free over the air 24/7 television channel.

All combined, these TV and Radio signals provide core PBS and NPR programming to Maine, as well as portions of New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada. Every week, approximately 250,000 listeners tune to one of the radio signals, and over 300,000 households watch programming from a Maine Public television channel.

Vogelzang's strategic initiatives in Maine have included: a $30 million fundraising campaign for expansion of journalism, digital, and cultural content; launching a first-time television channel covering the State legislature; building a separate classical music channel on radio and online; and a change in the bylaws to include new and additional community trustees.

He is an experienced leader in public broadcasting. As president of Vermont Public Radio for 16 years, from 1993 to 2009, he helped the organization complete a $10 million endowment campaign and created two regional radio networks — one that carries news and information and another devoted to classical music. He was elected to NPR's Board of Directors for seven years, and served as the Executive Director of the NPR Foundation in 2009, overseeing the foundation's entire fundraising operation.

He was the station manager at WBFO-FM, Buffalo's NPR member station, where he helped facilitate the acquisition in 2011 between WNED public television and the University at Buffalo in western New York.

Prior to leading VPR, Vogelzang worked as Program Director and Radio Manager at WHYY in Philadelphia, helping Terry Gross with the national launch of "Fresh Air" and assisting colleagues with national television productions, and led a major format change in Philadelphia public radio in the early '90s.

Vogelzang received his BA degree from Dordt College in Iowa, where he also began his broadcasting career at the campus radio station. He and his late wife Rhonda have five adult children and a number of grandchildren.