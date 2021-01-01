Robert Holt

Robert is the Digital Director for Maine Public. He is responsible for all non-television and radio content creation and distribution. He has been at Maine Public since December of 2014. Robert grew up in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC. He worked for NPR in Washington from 1995-2006 and was employee number two for npr.org. He then moved to the Pacific Northwest to work for Microsoft from 2006-2014, launching the Microsoft Band fitness device and updating Windows.com and WindowsMedia.com.

Robert lives in Portland with his Golden Retriever. He is also a composer/musician, writing theme music for This Day in Maine, and his audio logo music for NPR’s podcasts was heard by over 10 million people.