Scott Marchildon

Scott is a Maine native who grew up in Hanover, Maine. He graduated from Mountain Valley High School in 1991 before going to Bates College, where he received his BA in Sociology in 1995. He later received his Master’s degree in Education from the University of New England. He began his career in the development office at Bates College and left there in 2000 to join the fundraising team at UNE.

Scott joined Maine Public in the fall of 2014. He oversees all individual, foundation, and corporate fundraising, and provides leadership to the membership and leadership gifts programs.

Scott is a big fan of Maine Public Radio news, and particularly likes Morning Edition and Marketplace. He also listens to the Moth Radio Hour and This American Life on podcast. On Maine Public Television, he and his family regularly watch the PBS NewsHour, NOVA and Nature.

Scott and his wife, Michele, live in Bowdoinham with their two daughters.