Radio Announcer Stella Mars keeps you company as you enjoy Maine Public Radio programs. Hers is the voice you hear offering local news and weather, promoting upcoming programs, and sharing the virtues of our underwriters. She also works behind-the-scenes in the studio to facilitate Maine Calling, CDC briefings, and other offerings.

Stella has been on the air in Boston, Los Angeles, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine for three decades. She also regularly hosted airline in-flight channels for American Airlines, Korean Airlines, and Northwest Airlines. Her work has been recognized by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association, the New Hampshire Broadcasting Association, and the World Airline Entertainment Association.

Stella started her professional radio career in Maine while attending Bates College. She's thrilled to be making a difference in the world through her work at Maine Public. Stella is an intrepid traveler; she appreciates beaches off season; and she finds real joy antiquing at yard sales and flea markets.