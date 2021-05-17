Health Inequities: What Programs & Resources Help Underserved Groups in Maine Access Health Care
The pandemic has accentuated the problems of access to health care inMaine, especially among immigrants, BIPOC, rural and lower-income communities. We discuss how these disparities affect people, and what is being done statewide to help—including with current efforts to get moreMainers vaccinated.
Panelists:
Leana Amaez, manager of diversity, equity & inclusion, Maine Department of Health and Human Services
Hibo Omer, program director, New Mainers Public Health Initiative
VIP callers:
Lori Dwyer, president & CEO, Penobscot Community Health Care
Lisa Sockabasin, director of programs & external affairs, Wabanaki Public Health
DHHS Covid-19 Referral Form - for social support services:
https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/form/covid-19-referral-form