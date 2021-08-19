Family-Friendly Activities: Ways to Enjoy Maine This Season, From Outdoor Adventure to Hidden Gems
Maine offers an abundance of opportunities for visitors and locals alike to enjoy this season, especially outdoor activities that are more pandemic-safe. Our panelists will highlight interesting places to go and things to do throughout the state this summer—and beyond—with a focus on family fun and outdoor recreation.
Panelists:
Jennifer Hazard, author, The Maine Play Book: A Four Season Guide to Family Fun & Adventure
Rex Turner, outdoor recreation planner, Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands
VIP Callers:
Eva Johnson, lead travel counselor, Maine State Visitor Information Center in Fryeburg, with the Maine Tourism Association
Ray Ruby, he and his wife Danielle have a blog “Rubys on the Road: A Family Guide to Maine State Parks”
Annemarie Albiston, co-founder, Adaptive Outdoor Education Center
Resources:
Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands
Maine Trail Finder
Maine Audubon
Hidden Hikes of Maine
Maine Guides & Outfitters
Outdoor Afro
Kids Movement Project
Maine Birding Trail
Coastal Maine Botanical Garden
Downeast Lakes Land Trust
Maine Wildlife Park
Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine
Maine State Museum
Dorr Museum of Natural History