Maine Calling

Youth Homelessness: The Prevalence of Young People Living Without Shelter or Stable Housing in Maine & Ways to Help

Published September 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT
Thousands of young people in Maine experience some form of homelessness over the course of a year. Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Maine $3.25 million to address the problem of young people living without the support of a family or home. HUD requested the funding be used to create new and innovative solutions to end and prevent youth homelessness. The funds have recently been allocated to six agencies across the state of Maine. We’ll learn how these efforts aim to find stable housing solutions and support for young people experiencing homelessness.

Panelists:
Chris Bicknell, executive director, New Beginnings
Melinda Kane, program manager of youth programs, Penquis
Joseph Locke, youth homeless project coordinator, MaineHousing

VIP Callers:
Bridge Semler, Youth Action Board Specialist, bridge@newbeginmaine.org, (https://newbeginmaine.org/programs/yab/)
Sean Scovil, Shaw House (https://www.theshawhouse.org/)
Leah McDonald , Preble Street (www.preblestreet.org)

