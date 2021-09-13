Medical Update: Hospital Leaders Answer Questions About the Rapid Resurgence of Covid-19 & Renewed Health Guidelines
Hospital leaders discuss the latest news regarding the resurging pandemic in Maine, including the record number of patients in Maine ICUs, testing delays, the rapidly rising Covid-19 positivity rate, school outbreaks, masking recommendations and more.
Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health