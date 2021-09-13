© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Medical Update: Hospital Leaders Answer Questions About the Rapid Resurgence of Covid-19 & Renewed Health Guidelines

Published September 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT
EMF-M ICU night shift
Navy Office of Information
BATON ROUGE, La. (April 28, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Michael Heimes, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility-M, checks on a patient connected to a ventilator during an ICU night shift at Baton Rouge General Mid City campus, April 28, 2020. The 100 EMF-M personnel, part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response, work to ease the strain of the significant patient care surge as part of the BRG Mid City family. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr./Released)200428-M-WU117-1661

Hospital leaders discuss the latest news regarding the resurging pandemic in Maine, including the record number of patients in Maine ICUs, testing delays, the rapidly rising Covid-19 positivity rate, school outbreaks, masking recommendations and more.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
