Maine Calling

The role of grammar and its relevance in the evolving use of language today, plus some do's and don'ts

Published October 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT
We discuss grammar—the role it plays not only in our speech and writing, but in how we view one another, for better or for worse. We'll also discuss commonly debated grammatical rules, and offer some guidance on what counts as "right" versus "wrong" grammar. This show is part of our ongoing series of programs about language use in our society today.

Panelists:
Carol Semple, reader, writer, journalist with a background in copy editing; online producer, Portland Press Herald
Conor Quinn, adjunct assistant professor, linguistics, University of Southern Maine

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
Keith grew up in Thomaston, Maine, and graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982, majoring in philosophy. He began his career in commercial broadcasting in Portland, before moving to Maine Public in 1989. Keith has taken on a number of roles at Maine Public and is the primary editor of Maine news and feature stories aired on Maine Public Radio, and TV news specials including election debates and the annual live State of the State address. Keith is the host and producer of the weekly political roundtable Across the Aisle and on occasion takes the host chair for the daily call-in news program Maine Calling.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
