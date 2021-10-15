The role of grammar and its relevance in the evolving use of language today, plus some do's and don'ts

We discuss grammar—the role it plays not only in our speech and writing, but in how we view one another, for better or for worse. We'll also discuss commonly debated grammatical rules, and offer some guidance on what counts as "right" versus "wrong" grammar. This show is part of our ongoing series of programs about language use in our society today.

Panelists:

Carol Semple, reader, writer, journalist with a background in copy editing; online producer, Portland Press Herald

Conor Quinn, adjunct assistant professor, linguistics, University of Southern Maine

