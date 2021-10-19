© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo.jpg
Maine Calling

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows answers questions about voting changes and motor vehicles

Published October 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT
Bellows_headshot.jpeg
https://www.maine.gov/sos/
/

As the November election approaches, we hear from the Secretary of State about changes to voting laws, election integrity, and efforts to make it easier to cast a ballot. She’ll also answer questions about motor vehicles and how the pandemic has affected operations.

Panelist:
Shenna Bellows, Maine’s 50th Secretary of State, was sworn into her first two-year term in January 2021. She recently led the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, and previously served two terms in the Maine Senate. She was an original member of the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting.

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han