Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows answers questions about voting changes and motor vehicles

As the November election approaches, we hear from the Secretary of State about changes to voting laws, election integrity, and efforts to make it easier to cast a ballot. She’ll also answer questions about motor vehicles and how the pandemic has affected operations.

Panelist:

Shenna Bellows, Maine’s 50th Secretary of State, was sworn into her first two-year term in January 2021. She recently led the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, and previously served two terms in the Maine Senate. She was an original member of the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting.