Month in Review: The Top News in Maine in September, from Pandemic to Redistricting to LePage

Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the Maine news that made headlines in September, including the rapid resurgence of Covid-19, Paul LePage’s return to the gubernatorial race, proposals for a new legislative map, and more.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News