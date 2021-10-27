The lack of affordable housing to rent or buy has increased during the pandemic—we'll hear about possible solutions

Maine already faced a dwindling supply of affordable housing before the pandemic. Now, the cost to rent or buy a home has skyrocketed all over the state, largely due to an influx of out-of-state people moving here during the pandemic. We talk with the state's new housing advisor and other experts about the housing crisis and some proposed solutions.

Panelists:

Greg Payne, senior advisor for housing policy, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing

Ryan Fecteau, Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives (D-Biddeford)

VIP Caller:

Craig Saddlemire, cooperative development organizer, Raise Op Housing Cooperative