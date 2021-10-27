© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The lack of affordable housing to rent or buy has increased during the pandemic—we'll hear about possible solutions

Published October 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT
Maine already faced a dwindling supply of affordable housing before the pandemic. Now, the cost to rent or buy a home has skyrocketed all over the state, largely due to an influx of out-of-state people moving here during the pandemic. We talk with the state's new housing advisor and other experts about the housing crisis and some proposed solutions.

Panelists:
Greg Payne, senior advisor for housing policy, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing
Ryan Fecteau, Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives (D-Biddeford)

VIP Caller:
Craig Saddlemire, cooperative development organizer, Raise Op Housing Cooperative

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
