Why so many people are leaving their jobs, and what the impact is in Maine

4.3 million Americans, or 2.9% of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August. This piggybacks on a trend that began last spring, as workers in virtually all industries began leaving their jobs in droves. It’s been dubbed "The Great Resignation." We’ll learn what’s behind these trends, what it means for Maine workers, and how it's affecting Maine businesses. This show is part of our ongoing series of programs examining Maine's evolving economy.

Panelists:

Scott Horsley, chief economics correspondent, NPR

Mark McInerney, director, Center for Workforce Research and Information, Maine Department of Labor

Jessica Crosby, director of talent management, Maine Bureau of Human Resources

