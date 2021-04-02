April 2, 2021: What Comes Next After Maine Democrats Push Through Two-Year Budget?

After Democrats in the Legislature flex their majority to pass a baseline budget and avert a government shutdown, Republicans say bipartisan cooperation is lost, while some hint at reprisals. We'll break down their options.

