April 9, 2021: Maine's Race Against COVID-19 Variants

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

Gov. Janet Mills accelerates her COVID vaccination plan as her administration races against increasing cases and virus variants.

Also, why Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is part of a probe into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.