April 16, 2021: How CMP's Transmission Project Drew The Attention Of Corporate Spending Reform Groups

This week on Maine's Political Pulse: The national implications of efforts to sideline Hydro-Québec from an upcoming ballot initiative on Central Maine Power's controversial transmission project. That and the latest from the Maine Legislature and Congress.

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.