April 16, 2021: How CMP's Transmission Project Drew The Attention Of Corporate Spending Reform Groups

Published April 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT
This week on Maine's Political Pulse: The national implications of efforts to sideline Hydro-Québec from an upcoming ballot initiative on Central Maine Power's controversial transmission project. That and the latest from the Maine Legislature and Congress.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

