© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

April 30, 2021: Renewed Push For Broadband Expansion May Succeed, This Time

Published April 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Gov. Janet Mills throws her support behind a bipartisan bill to expand broadband in Maine. We'll discuss why the latest push for high-speed internet in the state might succeed where its predecessors failed.

— Also, the latest from the Legislature and Congress.

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse
Stay Connected