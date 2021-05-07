© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

May 7, 2021: What $1 Billion In Pandemic Aid Means For Gov. Janet Mills' Reelection Chances

Published May 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Gov. Janet Mills lays out her plan to spend $1 billion in federal aid. We'll discuss its chances for passage and whether it can bolster her chances for reelection.

— Also, the latest from the Legislature and Congress.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse
