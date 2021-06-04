June 4, 2021: Why Mills Is Skeptical Of Bid To Take Over Maine’s Two Biggest Utilities

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— The politics of the public power proposal.

— Maine Chamber steps away from anti-public power group.

— And Gov. Janet Mills frets property tax increases.

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

