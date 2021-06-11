June 11, 2021: As Election Experts Decry GOP Voting Restrictions Across Nation, Maine Loosens Them

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Maine bucks a national trend

— Ranked-choice voting expansion stalls again

— Golden draws early GOP spending campaign

— And Gov. Mills is mum on Hydro-Quebec bill

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.