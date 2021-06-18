© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

June 18, 2021: No Evidence Of ‘Dems In Disarray’ Even As Mills’ Vetoes Loom

Published June 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Mills’ approach to disagreements with legislative Dems

— Watching for vetoes

— Broadband boosts gets bipartisan nod

— Legislature breaks for budget deal

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Willis R. Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

