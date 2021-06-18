June 18, 2021: No Evidence Of ‘Dems In Disarray’ Even As Mills’ Vetoes Loom

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Mills’ approach to disagreements with legislative Dems

— Watching for vetoes

— Broadband boosts gets bipartisan nod

— Legislature breaks for budget deal

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Willis R. Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

