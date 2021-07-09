© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

July 9, 2021: Why Mills Vs. LePage Won’t Be Defined By Their Rivalry

Published July 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Why Mills vs. LePage won’t just be a battle of divergent personalities

— LePage’s media hoovering

— Mills gathers dollars as supporters await official launch

— Redistricting efforts delayed

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Willis Ryder Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Tags

Maine's Political PulsePolitical Pulse
Stay Connected