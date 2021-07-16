© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

July 16, 2021: Mills Contextualizes Her Vetoes, Still Takes Fire From Progressives

Published July 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT
This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Gov. Janet Mills tries to contextualize her vetoes

— A landmark bid to save recycling

— The push to quantify racial profiling

— The return of earmarks

— Sen. Angus King seeks a lifeline for Afghans

— Another dubious GOP claim against Rep. Jared Golden

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Willis Ryder Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

