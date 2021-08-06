August 6, 2021: The Big Lie Characters Behind Maine Republican Lawmaker‘s Push For Arizona-Style Election Audit

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— A Republican state lawmaker pushes for Arizona-style audit of 2020 Maine election, including turning over voter data to its cast of Big Lie characters

— Republican Bruce Poliquin eyes a rematch with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden

— Maine’s projected windfall from the infrastructure bill.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.