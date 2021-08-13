© 2021 Maine Public
August 13, 2021: Why The Bipartisan Feel-Good Over The Infrastructure Deal Could Be Short Lived

Published August 13, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT
In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— Why the bipartisan feel-good of the infrastructure deal could be short lived
— What the new census could mean for redistricting

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

