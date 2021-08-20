Augusta 20, 2021: Maine GOP Lawmakers Draw Scorn While Trying To Ride Vaccine Mandate Backlash

In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— Republicans trot out Nazi tropes during anti-mandate rally

— Sen. King tests positive

— The Afghanistan fallout continues

— The field narrows in CD-2 GOP primary

Did you know there is a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.