Maine's Political Pulse

August 27, 2021: Maine Rep. Jared Golden And The Centrists' Murky 'Victory' Over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Published August 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— Measuring the fallout from Golden’s standoff with Pelosi
— Religious group sues Gov. Mills over vax mandates
— The proliferation of offensive Holocaust comparisons
— Another whack at curbing foreign influence in Maine elections

