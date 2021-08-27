August 27, 2021: Maine Rep. Jared Golden And The Centrists' Murky 'Victory' Over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— Measuring the fallout from Golden’s standoff with Pelosi

— Religious group sues Gov. Mills over vax mandates

— The proliferation of offensive Holocaust comparisons

— Another whack at curbing foreign influence in Maine elections

Did you know there is a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.