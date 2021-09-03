© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

Sept. 3, 2021: Vaccines And Masks Are Drawing Fierce Rhetoric In Maine. Here’s Why Some Of It Is Dangerous

Published September 3, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT
In this week’s Political Pulse podcast, an extremism expert discusses the dangers of the protest rhetoric.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

